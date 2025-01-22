Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron removes ice from the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. CES Airmen used approximately 1,600 gallons of potassium acetate deicer to clear ice off the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)