Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An Airman from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron removes ice from the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. CES Airmen used approximately 1,600 gallons of potassium acetate deicer to clear ice off the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 8843732
    VIRIN: 250123-F-JG177-3155
    Resolution: 5735x3816
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops
    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops
    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops
    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download