Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

Maintainers from the 7th Fighter Training Squadron arrive to the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. To ensure the safety of military personnel and the aircraft, members of the 7th FTS worked with the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron to clear the flightline of ice and snow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)