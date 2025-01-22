Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 1 of 4]

    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Maintainers from the 7th Fighter Training Squadron arrive to the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. To ensure the safety of military personnel and the aircraft, members of the 7th FTS worked with the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron to clear the flightline of ice and snow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    flightline
    633d Civil Engineer Squadron
    7th Fighter Training Squadron
    Snow & Ice Safety

