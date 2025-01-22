Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel White, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron pavement equipment craftsman, and Airman Davion Short, 633d CES heating, ventilation, and air conditioning apprentice, dump snow at a designated location at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. Thanks to the combined efforts of the 7th Fighter Training Squadron and 633d CES, the flightline resumed normal operations after two days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell

Ramsey)