U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel White, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron pavement equipment craftsman, and Airman Davion Short, 633d CES heating, ventilation, and air conditioning apprentice, dump snow at a designated location at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. Thanks to the combined efforts of the 7th Fighter Training Squadron and 633d CES, the flightline resumed normal operations after two days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell
Ramsey)
|01.22.2025
|01.27.2025 11:44
|8843734
|250123-F-JG177-3164
|5524x3675
|1.94 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|4
|0
This work, Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey