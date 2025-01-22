Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 3 of 4]

    Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel White, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron pavement equipment craftsman, and Airman Davion Short, 633d CES heating, ventilation, and air conditioning apprentice, dump snow at a designated location at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2025. Thanks to the combined efforts of the 7th Fighter Training Squadron and 633d CES, the flightline resumed normal operations after two days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell
    Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 8843734
    VIRIN: 250123-F-JG177-3164
    Resolution: 5524x3675
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking the Ice: Airmen remove snow, resume flying ops [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flightline
    633d Civil Engineer Squadron
    7th Fighter Training Squadron
    Snow & Ice Safety

