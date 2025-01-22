Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 5]

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.24.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Ludden (left) greets Lt. Col. Jeffrey Carter, both 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilots, after conducting pre-flight inspections on a B-1B Lancer prior to take off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

