34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Ludden (left) greets Lt. Col. Jeffrey Carter, both 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilots, after conducting pre-flight inspections on a B-1B Lancer prior to take off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)