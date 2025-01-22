U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Ludden (left) greets Lt. Col. Jeffrey Carter, both 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilots, after conducting pre-flight inspections on a B-1B Lancer prior to take off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|8843170
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-B1640-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.17 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.