A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot awaits queue to ascend into a B-1B Lancer during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Ludden, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, awaits the queue to ascend into a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Pacific Air Forces preserve the ability to conduct effective operations in highly contested environments, enabling other elements of the Joint and Combined Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)