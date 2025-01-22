34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., accelerates down the runway during takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests with partnered and allied nations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)