A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers takes off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., accelerates down the runway during takeoff Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission. Together with our allies and partners, the United States is dedicated to maintaining a region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)
