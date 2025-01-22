Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers takes off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers takes off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.24.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., accelerates down the runway during takeoff Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission. Together with our allies and partners, the United States is dedicated to maintaining a region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)

    This work, A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers takes off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

