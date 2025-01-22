34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers take off at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., begins to retract landing gear shortly after takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission. The steadfast commitment of the U.S. to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region remains unchanged. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita)