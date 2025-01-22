Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2025 23:07 Photo ID: 8842134 VIRIN: 240822-A-OQ552-1024 Resolution: 1080x637 Size: 444.86 KB Location: QA

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Special Operations Freefall [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cody Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.