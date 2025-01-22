Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Freefall [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Special Operations Freefall

    QATAR

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Cody Williams 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    U.S. Army special operator prepares for a halo jump in the middle east on Aug. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Cody Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 8842133
    VIRIN: 240822-A-OQ552-1010
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 251.61 KB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Special Operations
    Air Force
    U.S. CENTCOM
    Army
    HALO
    SOCCENT

