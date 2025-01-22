U.S. Army special operator prepares for a halo jump in the middle east on Aug. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Cody Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8842132
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-OQ552-1022
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|352.59 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Operations Freefall [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cody Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.