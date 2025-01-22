Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2025 23:07 Photo ID: 8842131 VIRIN: 240822-A-OQ552-1029 Resolution: 1080x810 Size: 433.58 KB Location: QA

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Special Operations Freefall [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cody Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.