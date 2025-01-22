Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., tow a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer after the completion of a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The BTF mission enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 20:12
    Photo ID: 8842041
    VIRIN: 250123-F-NA343-1401
    Resolution: 8065x5392
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission, by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    BTF 25-1

