B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., tow a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer after the completion of a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The BTF mission enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)