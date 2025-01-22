B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is towed to be parked at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after the completion of a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. The United States is dedicated to maintaining a region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)