    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 3 of 5]

    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is towed to be parked at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after the completion of a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. The United States is dedicated to maintaining a region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

