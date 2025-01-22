A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is towed to be parked at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after the completion of a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. The United States is dedicated to maintaining a region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|01.23.2025
|01.24.2025 20:15
|8842039
|250123-F-NA343-1186
|7773x4047
|4.27 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|5
|0
This work, B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.