U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepare tow a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer after the completion of a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. Bomber training missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8842040
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-NA343-1280
|Resolution:
|7173x4718
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.