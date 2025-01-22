B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. The Pacific Air Force preserves the ability to conduct effective operations in highly contested environments, enabling other elements of the Joint and Combined Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
