Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. The Pacific Air Force preserves the ability to conduct effective operations in highly contested environments, enabling other elements of the Joint and Combined Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 20:17
    Photo ID: 8842038
    VIRIN: 250123-F-NA343-1082
    Resolution: 7551x3991
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission
    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission
    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission
    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission
    B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Ellsworth
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download