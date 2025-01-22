B-1Bs return from a BTF 25-1 training mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., returns from a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025. The BTF missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)