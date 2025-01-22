Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Front-right, Tara Fitzgerald, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency incident commander, speaks during a press conference, Jan. 22 in Los Angeles, California. Fitzgerald, along with eight other representatives addressed several topics including public safety, debris removal, and relief and recovery efforts. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)