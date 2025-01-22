Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference

    Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Front-right, Tara Fitzgerald, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency incident commander, speaks during a press conference, Jan. 22 in Los Angeles, California. Fitzgerald, along with eight other representatives addressed several topics including public safety, debris removal, and relief and recovery efforts. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
