    Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference [Image 5 of 5]

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office commander, speaks during a press conference, Jan. 22, in Los Angeles, California. Swenson provided information on the corps’ debris removal mission. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 8840739
    VIRIN: 250122-A-IT851-1157
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference [Image 5 of 5], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

