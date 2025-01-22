Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference [Image 1 of 5]

    Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Mark Pestrella, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works director, speaks during a press conference, Jan. 22, in Los Angeles, California. Representatives from nine local and federal offices spoke during the briefing to update the public on the status of emergency response activities to the recent wildfires, which affected areas such as the Pacific Palisades and Eaton, California. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 8840735
    VIRIN: 250122-A-IT851-1138
    Resolution: 4529x3019
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference [Image 5 of 5], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

