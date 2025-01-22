Local, federal agencies host wildfires press conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors chair, speaks during a press conference, Jan. 22, in Los Angeles, California. Representatives from nine local and federal offices spoke during the briefing to update the public on the status of emergency response activities to the recent wildfires, which affected areas such as the Pacific Palisades and Eaton, California. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)