Commander, U.S. Second Fleet visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (January 23, 2025) Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, is greeted by Master Chief Donovan Gray, Command Master Chief, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during a visit to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
