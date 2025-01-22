Commander, U.S. Second Fleet visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (January 23, 2025) Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, receives a brief from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Engineering Technician George Colley, and Lieutenant Commander Kevin Doe, Facilities Engineering and Acquisitions Director at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Public Works Department. The tour focused on on-going construction projects onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).