Commander, U.S. Second Fleet visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (January 23, 2025) Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, receives a brief from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Engineering Technician George Colley, and Lieutenant Commander Kevin Doe, Facilities Engineering and Acquisitions Director at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Public Works Department. The tour focused on on-going construction projects onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8840526
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-TG517-6487
|Resolution:
|8606x5106
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
