Commander, U.S. Second Fleet visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (January 23, 2025) Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, receives a brief from Captain Shaun Fisher, Officer in Charge, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic-Detachment Yorktown during a visit to the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).