    Commander, U.S. Second Fleet visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Commander, U.S. Second Fleet visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (January 23, 2025) Vice Admiral Douglas Perry, Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, receives a brief from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Engineering Technician George Colley during a visit to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The visit focused on on-going construction projects onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

