    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs [Image 4 of 4]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, left, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, records Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th FW commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. During the walk-through, leadership observed the entire public affairs process, from planning to filming. The 35th FW prioritizes a community of transparency and interconnectedness, which they are able to establish and grow during these walk-throughs. (U. S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 19:49
