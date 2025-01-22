Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, left, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, records Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th FW commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. During the walk-through, leadership observed the entire public affairs process, from planning to filming. The 35th FW prioritizes a community of transparency and interconnectedness, which they are able to establish and grow during these walk-throughs. (U. S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
