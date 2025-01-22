Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, asks 35th FW public affairs office members about an aviation magazine during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. Public affairs personnel fulfill the Department of Defense’s obligation to keep the public informed and help to establish confidence in the 35th FW’s readiness to conduct operations. (U. S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
