Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, greets members of the 35th FW public affairs office during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. The mission of the 35th FW public affairs office is to garner public trust and support for the wing, provide trusted counsel to the installation commander, and enhance morale and readiness by providing candid, accurate and timely information about wing activities and its personnel to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 8839171
    VIRIN: 250113-F-TF852-1011
    Resolution: 4466x2971
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs
    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs
    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs
    Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download