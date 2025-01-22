Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, greets members of the 35th FW public affairs office during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. The mission of the 35th FW public affairs office is to garner public trust and support for the wing, provide trusted counsel to the installation commander, and enhance morale and readiness by providing candid, accurate and timely information about wing activities and its personnel to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|01.13.2025
|01.22.2025 19:49
|8839171
|250113-F-TF852-1011
|4466x2971
|6.63 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
