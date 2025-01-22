Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell, right, public affairs journeyman, teaches U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, how to use a handheld self-stabilizing camera during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. The 35th FW public affairs members create visual products that keep the community and leadership team informed, ensuring a culture of trust and cohesion. (U. S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)