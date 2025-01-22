Wild Weasel Walk-through : 35th Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell, right, public affairs journeyman, teaches U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, how to use a handheld self-stabilizing camera during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. The 35th FW public affairs members create visual products that keep the community and leadership team informed, ensuring a culture of trust and cohesion. (U. S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|01.13.2025
|01.22.2025 19:49
|8839173
|250113-F-TF852-1033
|5654x3762
|9.83 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
