USASMDC commander visits NSDC, presents Basic Space Badge to Soldier

Leaders from U.S. Space Command, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Space Forces-Space, and the National Space Defense Center pose for a group photo during a visit at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025. During the visit, leaders received an operational briefing and demonstration. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8838900
|VIRIN:
|250114-X-DA809-1008
|Resolution:
|5201x3467
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
