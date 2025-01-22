USASMDC commander visits NSDC, presents Basic Space Badge to Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from U.S. Space Command, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Space Forces-Space, and the National Space Defense Center pose for a group photo during a visit at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025. During the visit, leaders received an operational briefing and demonstration. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)