USASMDC commander visits NSDC, presents Basic Space Badge to Soldier

U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, right, National Space Defense Center director and Space Delta 15 commander, briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, center, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, left, USASMDC senior enlisted leader, during a visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025. Gainey and Foley received an operational briefing and demonstration. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)