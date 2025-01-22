USASMDC commander visits NSDC, presents Basic Space Badge to Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from U.S. Space Command, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Space Forces-Space, and the National Space Defense Center pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Sgt. Emrys Larsen, fifth from left, NSDC intelligence analyst, during a visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025. During the visit, Larsen received his Basic Space Badge from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, center, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense. The Basic Space Badge is one of three Space Badges which can be awarded to active Army, Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers who successfully complete appropriate space-related training and attain the required Army space cadre experience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)