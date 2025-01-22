USASMDC commander visits NSDC, presents Basic Space Badge to Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Emrys Larsen, left, National Space Defense Center intelligence analyst, receives his Basic Space Badge from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, during a visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025. The Basic Space Badge is one of three Space Badges which can be awarded to active Army, Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers who successfully complete appropriate space-related training and attain the required Army space cadre experience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)