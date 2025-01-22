Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASMDC commander visits NSDC, presents Basic Space Badge to Soldier [Image 2 of 5]

    USASMDC commander visits NSDC, presents Basic Space Badge to Soldier

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    National Space Defense Center

    U.S. Army Sgt. Emrys Larsen, left, National Space Defense Center intelligence analyst, shakes hands with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command senior enlisted leader, after receiving his Basic Space Badge from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, USASMDC and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, during a visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025. The Basic Space Badge is one of three Space Badges which can be awarded to active Army, Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers who successfully complete appropriate space-related training and attain the required Army space cadre experience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 8838898
    VIRIN: 250114-X-DA809-1006
    Resolution: 4036x2691
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    National Space Defense Center
    U.S. Space Forces-Space

