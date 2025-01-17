Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathon Montez, a 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron material manager, operates a forklift at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. The equipment available to the 52nd LRS like the forklift is used to move mission-critical resources and supplies that will be utilized by the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)