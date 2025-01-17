Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action [Image 5 of 5]

    Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathon Montez, a 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron material manager, operates a forklift at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. The equipment available to the 52nd LRS like the forklift is used to move mission-critical resources and supplies that will be utilized by the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 8838176
    VIRIN: 250110-F-UY520-1059
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
