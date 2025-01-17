Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron take inventory in a supply warehouse at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. The inventory process ensures accurate tracking and availability of mission-critical supplies for the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)