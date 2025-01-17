Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Individual protection equipment, including a gas mask and protective vest, is arranged for inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. Proper maintenance and management of the gear is essential to ensuring Airmen’s safety during the 52nd Fighter Wing’s operational missions and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)