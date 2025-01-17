Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

    Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Individual protection equipment, including a gas mask and protective vest, is arranged for inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. Proper maintenance and management of the gear is essential to ensuring Airmen's safety during the 52nd Fighter Wing's operational missions and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025
    Photo ID: 8838174
    VIRIN: 250110-F-UY520-1132
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    mission readiness

