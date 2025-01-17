Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fah Behin, a 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron material manager, prepares to move supplies at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. Behin uses various tools like a pallet jack to reposition essential resources within the warehouse for distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)