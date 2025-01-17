Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fah Behin, a 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron material manager, prepares to move supplies at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. Behin uses various tools like a pallet jack to reposition essential resources within the warehouse for distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 05:12
|Photo ID:
|8838173
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-UY520-1052
|Resolution:
|5810x3873
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
