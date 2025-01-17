Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deshawn White, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment apprentice, inspects IPE gear at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. White carefully examines protective vests and masks to ensure their readiness for use in operational environments and for distribution to the Airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)