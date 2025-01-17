Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action [Image 4 of 5]

    Supply Lines: The 52nd LRS in Action

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deshawn White, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment apprentice, inspects IPE gear at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2025. White carefully examines protective vests and masks to ensure their readiness for use in operational environments and for distribution to the Airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

