25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4

A U.S. Air Force crew chief guides an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron away from a hangar, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. The group departed for Wonju Air Base to participate in a Buddy Squadron for the last time. This training allowed the 25th FS to build on longstanding relationships with ROK Air Force members, while celebrating the A-10’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)