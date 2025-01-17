Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 2 of 7]

    25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Hunter Nixon, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, conducts pre-flight planning, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. Nixon was preparing to depart to Wonju Air Base to participate in a Buddy Squadron training with ROK Air Force counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 01:55
    Photo ID: 8838059
    VIRIN: 250121-F-BW249-1020
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron

