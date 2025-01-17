25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Alvarado, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, conducts pre-flight checks on his aircraft, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. Alvarado was preparing to depart to Wonju Air Base to participate in a Buddy Squadron training with ROK Air Force counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)