25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Alvarado, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, enters the aircraft, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. Alvarado was preparing to depart to Wonju Air Base to participate in a Buddy Squadron training with ROK Air Force counterparts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|01.21.2025
|01.22.2025 01:55
|8838064
|250121-F-BW249-1217
|7360x4912
|2.3 MB
|OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|3
|1
