25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Alvarado, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, conducts pre-flight checks on aircraft, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. This will be the last time the 25th FS participates in Buddy Squadron on the Korean Peninsula; solidifying partnerships and reinforcing the importance of heritage and history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
