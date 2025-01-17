Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 4 of 7]

    25th FS sends assets to Wonju for Buddy Squadron 25-4

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Alvarado, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, conducts pre-flight checks on aircraft, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. This will be the last time the 25th FS participates in Buddy Squadron on the Korean Peninsula; solidifying partnerships and reinforcing the importance of heritage and history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 01:55
    Photo ID: 8838061
    VIRIN: 250121-F-BW249-1206
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II

