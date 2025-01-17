Dirt boys or Snow men?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Joseph Parmer, 8th Civil Engineering Squadron pavement and equipment operator, operates a compact track loader to clear the flightline ahead of Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan 12, 2024. The exercise advanced the Wolf Pack’s ability to simultaneously generate and sustain operations at a main operating base and a simulated forward location.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)