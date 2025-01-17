Beverly Pack 25-1: “Fight Tonight, Win Tonight”

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam | Airman 1st Class Layne Veldhuizen, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam | Airman 1st Class Layne Veldhuizen, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, sends the unit motto designation “Push It Up” to U.S. Air Force Capt. Tom Marron, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prior to taxiing at Gwangju Air Base during Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2025. Bev Pack 25-1 marks the largest-scale agile combat employment generation, deployment, and sustainment exercise within Seventh Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1, conducted Jan. 12-16, 2024, marked the largest-scale agile combat employment (ACE) generation, deployment, and sustainment exercise for the 8th Fighter Wing and for Seventh Air Force.



The exercise was the result of months of planning and is the culmination of smaller-scale training events designed to refine the Wolf Pack’s ACE capabilities.



“We have previously done part-task training but have not put all the pieces together in one coherent, operationally relevant timeline to discover the gaps and seams as one wing,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Peter “Wolf” Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander. “This is the next step to move our wing forward.”



Building on concepts from Exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-1 in November 2024, Bev Pack 25-1 tested the Wolf Pack’s ability to deploy Airmen, equipment, and aircraft to a simulated forward operating base (FOB) at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea. Simultaneously, units at the main operating base were tested on their ability to respond to a variety of hostile threats while providing necessary support to the FOB.



“We’ve seen our airmen improve and work together to train under extremely realistic and difficult conditions,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor “KAOS” Hallberg, 8th Fighter Wing Inspector General director of exercises and inspections. “Airmen all over base have been faced with combat representative problems to solve, and they are excelling.”



By meeting the challenges of lifelike, stressful scenarios, the 8th FW is developing Airmen with a warfighter mindset, ready to execute ACE with confidence.



“The next time our Airmen are tested could be in combat,” said Hallberg. “We train constantly to not only “Fight Tonight” but sustain the fight through a long-term contested environment and deliver consistent, credible air power to U.S. Forces Korea.”



Knowing and having the ability to execute their combat responsibilities is what makes Wolf Pack Airmen “Mission-Ready.”



“A winning force is not built by reading about it or simulating actions,” said Kasarskis. “This force is built from experience, and there’s no better place to create that experience in the Air Force other than Kunsan.”



Through actioning complex, realistic ACE training, the Wolf Pack is enhancing its warfighting advantage and its ability to project airpower in the Indo-Pacific’s complex strategic environment.



“Near-peer competition and advanced capabilities have changed the dynamic, and we don’t have the time for a six-month-long spin-up,” said Kasarskis. “I don’t want to just fight tonight; I want to win tonight.”