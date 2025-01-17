Dirt boys or Snow men?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Joseph Parmer, 8th Civil Engineering Squadron pavement and equipment operator, operates a compact track loader on the flightline ahead of Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan 12, 2024. Beverly Pack 25-1 was a robust combat readiness exercise that tested the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)