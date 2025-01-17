Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dirt boys or Snow men? [Image 3 of 4]

    Dirt boys or Snow men?

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Joseph Parmer, 8th Civil Engineering Squadron pavement and equipment operator, operates a compact track loader on the flightline ahead of Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan 12, 2024. Beverly Pack 25-1 was a robust combat readiness exercise that tested the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 8837993
    VIRIN: 241211-F-OO000-1056
    Resolution: 5395x3590
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    8th Fighter Wing, 8th CES, DIRT, Snow, Readiness, Beverly Pack 25-1

