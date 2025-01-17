Dirt boys or Snow men?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Backus, 8th Civil Engineering Squadron pavement and equipment operator, utilizes an Oshkosh broom to clear the taxiway on the flightline of Kunsan Air Base ahead of Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1, Jan 12, 2024. Beverly Pack 25-1 was a robust combat readiness exercise that tests the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)