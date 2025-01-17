Dirt boys or Snow men?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Backus, 8th Civil Engineering Squadron pavement and equipment operator, utilizes an Oshkosh broom to clear the taxiway on the flightline of Kunsan Air Base ahead of Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1, Jan 12, 2024. The exercise would hone base defense, reception of forces, and combat airpower generation tactics to fortify Airmen’s skills in accomplishing the Wolf Pack’s core mission both locally and at a simulated forward deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)